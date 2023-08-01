Chilliwack Hospital Foundation Purchase Seven New Cystoscopes for CGH

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack Hospital Foundation collaborate closely with the staff of the Chilliwack General Hospital to assist the needs of the hospital that directly impact patient care, and to assist our local doctors and nurses by ensuring they have new equipment that is easy to use and provides the efficiency needed, especially in today’s staffing shortages.

The Chilliwack Hospital Foundation announced that thanks to the generosity of John O’Connor, they have been able to purchase seven new cystoscopes for Chilliwack General Hospital.

Cystoscopes are used to obtain a visual picture of the bladder and urethra to look for any abnormalities. Cystoscopies help with the diagnoses and treatment of cancers. In fact, a cystoscopy is the only way that bladder cancer can be diagnosed.

The hospital currently performs about 42 cystoscopies per week.