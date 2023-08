Abbotsford – AbbyPD is requesting public assistance in locating missing person, Lizann Hirsche, a 52-year-old female described as 5’8″ tall.

AbbyPD received the missing person’s report on July 30th, 2023, with Lizann Hirsche showing an Abby address.

Recent findings have investigators believing that she may be in the Othello Tunnels area in Hope.

If you see Lizann Hirsche, please call 911.

AbbyPD File: 2023-35630