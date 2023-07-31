Electronic Logging Devices Mandatory in BC Commercial Vehicles Starting August 1

Victoria – From BC Transportation, Starting August 1, commercial vehicles are required to use electronic logging devices (#ELD) to track hours of service.

FAQs in this NSC bulletin: https://bit.ly/46RAIej

On June 12, 2021, updates to the federal Commercial Vehicle Drivers Hours of Service Regulations (CVDHOSR) came into force. These changes made it mandatory for commercial motor vehicle drivers who cross provincial/territorial borders to use ELDs to record their hours of service (HOS). By mutual agreement, all provinces and territories began enforcing this mandate on January 1, 2023.

On February 9, 2023, the B.C. Government approved new orders that implement and support the enforcement of a provincial ELD mandate.

