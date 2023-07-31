BLOG – 44 Year Old BC Indigenous Man, Went Through The Foster Care System, Trying to Better Himself Through Cross Country Bike Ride

Fraser Valley (Reddit/Instagram) – This is part of a blog from “Chris”. He is 44 years old and before this journey, went through the BC Foster Care system and has since cleaned up, lost a ton of weight and wants to better himself and improve his mental health.

Thank you to Andrew Crosby for letting FVN know about his story./ Chris’ bike ride is expected to take him through the Fraser Valley in the coming weeks.

This is his story via Reddit and Instagram:

After 20+ years of addiction, depression, anxiety and numerous health issues I rode across the country to better myself. To create a foundation of health upon which I can find long term success. If you see me, wave, honk, it really helps motivate me. You can also go back and see my journey via insta. Nothingfancy_justpedal

Lots of words to follow.

I have posted to each province as I made my way across the country. I wasn’t going to post here, or BC for that matter but, I think it’s important to stay consistent.

This post will be different then my others. All the other posts I made in all the other provinces I introduced myself and shared why I was doing this.

This one, I will share why, but I want to add emphasis to what I’ve learned and how I’ve healed.

First, I’m a 44 yo Indigenous man who was raised ward of the court in BC. Foster homes from 6 to when I aged out. When I aged out, like so many of us wards I was shown the street and was forgotten about. What followed is predictable, 20 plus years of homelessness, addictions, incarnation, and brutal mental health issues.

Recently I learned that BC will pay for school for former wards regardless of age. I desperately wanted this but knew the broken man I was would certainly fail.

So instead of flying home (was living out east) I decided to jump on a bike a pedal across the country. With the reasoning being, the man who could do that could almost certainly do school.

So on May 11th, un trained and unprepared I left Moncton NB and started my journey.

Over the past 2.5 months I have lost over 50lbs, my diabetic dizzy spells have all but disappeared, knee and back pain is gone, mentally….

Mentally I’ve never been stronger. There are still dark moments but they blast minutes or hours instead of days or weeks.

I have nothing but time to think. Sometimes it’s dark but more often than not I’m thinking about my place in this world, I’m thinking about the people I’ve met, the people who’ve supported me, the people…

There is so much good in this world. Which was a huge learning experience for me. I have effectively been alone for years not trusting anyone and always hateful and on defense.

I’ve learned first hand the effect people and caring can have. It ripples like a stone breaking through the water.

I found the ability to own my part in this. I got off the couch. And because I was able to invest in myself people from all over the world invested in me too. Their love and support further Inspired and empowered me. Which in turn inspired and empowered others. I have numerous people that I speak to who have found their purpose to get off their own couch. They’re biking, walking, going to school, running, rebuilding their relationships.

We’re all now connected. All of us. This isn’t one fat man pedally across the country. This ended up being a community of caring people revealing what they have to reveal to broken people who’s found the strength to get up and work towards what ever purpose it is they need to keep looking up.

I am so blessed and so humbled by the support and kindness of people. I’m so proud of those who’ve gotten of their couch.

I am almost done my journey, but my story will continue as I now know and understand my place in this world.

If you see a still pretty big Indian riding the number 1 from Medicine Hat to Cowtown, give me a honk or a wave.

Thanks for reading and if you would like to go back and see the changes yourself, I have numerous posts on reddit, or insta

Nothingfancy_justpedal