2023-24 Registration for Chilliwack River Valley Outdoor Learning Program

Chilliwack – The Chilliwack River Valley Outdoor Learning Program registration is now open for the 2023-2024 school year.

Tuesday: Ages 4-12

Thursday: Ages 7-14

Reach out to Joy Watson-Finnigan if you have any questions or would like a copy of the family handbook.

Ages K to Grade 6 are involved with place based learning at Thompson Regional Park and other local field trips.

The Chilliwack River Valley Outdoor Learning Program (CRVOLP) is a fully insured “independent” program that connects children with nature, each other and themselves. We believe that children who foster a connection to nature feel academically, socially, physically, and emotionally healthier.

The program is tailored for families who support the idea of children learning vital skills through child-led discovery, exploration and creative play as well as hands-on nature-inspired activities in an outdoor learning environment. The activities will naturally supplement the BC Curriculum, and will build on and engage your child’s natural curiosity!

The goal of this program is to develop the skills and healthy mindset for a lifelong passion of learning as well as to learn an awareness and appreciation for protecting and developing a healthy, sustainable environment.

This Program will be facilitated by 2 BC certified teachers and is intended for children who are currently enrolled in the Learn from Home Transition Program, Home Schooling, or registered in a Distant Learning Platform.