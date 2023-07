Chilliwack – In front of the usually loud crowd at Exhibition Stadium, the Valley Huskers started the 2023 BCFC Season by winning their second Cascade Cup in a Row.

The Huskers beat the Langley Rams 26-18.

The Huskers next game is Saturday August 5 in Kelowna at the Apple Bowl against the Okanagan Sun

2023 July 29 Huskers Langley Matt Paisley