Chilliwack Vedder Legion Open House – Sunday July 30 (VIDEO)

Cjhilliwack – Royal Canadian Legion Branch 295 Chilliwack-Vedder welcomes you to their open house Sunday July 30. Displays, booths and of course, the cadets will be there.

Along with a BBQ and music jam session, this is a great way to understand more about the Legion and the history of the now departed CFB Chilliwack.

Also celebrating the 150th anniversary of the RCMP and the City of Chilliwack.

Branch email: rclbr295@shaw.ca

Website: sites.google.com/view/rcl295/home

Facebook: facebook.com/rcl295.

