Skip to content

Chilliwack Fire – Interface Fire off Quarry Road, Little Mountain

Home
News
Chilliwack Fire – Interface Fire off Quarry Road, Little Mountain

Chilliwack – On Sartureday afternoon, Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of visible smoke rising from the trees on the north side of Little Mountain.

20firefighters responded from Hall1, 5 and 6 and upon arrival, located a fire in the vegetation approximately3 meters by 3 meters in size approximately 300 meters up the mountain of off Quarry Rd.

Firefighters deployed handlines and hiked up the mountain to contain and extinguish the fire.

Coastal Wildfire Crews were alerted.

No one was hurt.

The Chilliwack Fire Department would like to remind citizens to be vigilant around vegetation, parks and trails during these extremely

dry conditions.

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts