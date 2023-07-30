Chilliwack Fire – Garage Fire on Russell Road

Chilliwack – On Saturday afternoon, Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a report of heavy smoke outside a townhouse in the 46000 block of Russel Rd. 31 firefighters responded from Halls 1, 4, 5and 6, and on arrival, reported seeing heavy fire and black smoke venting from the garage of the townhome, with fire rapidly spreading up the vinyl siding into the attic space of the structure.

Occupants were at home at the time the fire started, and were alerted to the fire by the homes smoke alarms. T

he occupants called 911 and tried to extinguish the fire prior to exiting the building. Fire crews called for a 2nd alarm and worked quickly to perform an exterior attack on the fire, while securing a water supply to bring the fire under control, preventing the fire from gaining hold in the attic space.

Fire crews transitioned into an interior fire attack and building search.

No on was hurt and hhis fire is considered accidental and is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department.