Charges Laid After High Profile Surrey Amber Alert

Surrey – From Surrey RCMP Media Release in Response to Public Inquiry for More Information:

Surrey RCMP is providing information to the public regarding the safe recovery of the two children who were subjects of a recent AMBER Alert.

On July 19, an AMBER alert was issued in the province of British Columbia in relation to two children who were allegedly abducted by their mother. The two children were located safely Saturday evening and the Amber alert was cancelled.

Through investigative efforts, Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit identified a rural property in Alberta, just outside of the town of Edson where the children were believed to be.

The Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team was engaged, as our top priority was to ensurethe safety of everyone involved.

On July 29, 2023, at approximately 7:20 p.m., the team entered the property where they located the two children and three adults. Verity Bolton and Abraxas Glazov were arrested and the third adult was detained. The children were taken to their father who was waiting with investigators at a nearby Detachment in Alberta.

The property they were on was secured for a full search to be conducted today.

Sunday morning, 45-year-old Verity Bolton was charged with two counts of Abduction in contravention of a custody order and 53-year-old Abraxas Scherbing-Glazov was charged with two counts of Abduction of a person under the age of 14. Verity Bolton and Abraxas Glazov remain in custody in Alberta awaiting their next court appearance.

During the 11-day Amber Alert activation, 435 tips were received, from all over British Columbia, Alberta and even as far away as New Brunswick. In each instance, local police were engaged and assisted in following up on the information. Our investigators remained open to all possibilities at every stage of the Amber Alert, and worked diligently around the clock to advance the investigation and bring these children home safely.

Surrey RCMP received invaluable assistance from our policing partners in Alberta, who stepped in to provide support without hesitation. We are deeply grateful to the Edson RCMP, Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit, Alberta RCMP Emergency Response Team, and RCMP Air Services. Their combined efforts played a vital role in helping us safely locate and recover the children.

We sincerely appreciate the assistance from the public, media, and other policing and community partners, who all played an important role in this investigation.

We recognize that many people have been following this investigation closely since the AMBER Alert was issued and that there are many questions. However, we are limited to the details that we can provide as this matter is now before the courts.

The children have been reunited with their family, who are extremely grateful. This is the outcome we have all been hoping for, and it is the direct result of the hard work and perseverance of the investigative team.