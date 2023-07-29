UFV Cascades Men’s Basketball Team to Host Another NCAA Event – Boise State on Tuesday August 1

Abbotsford – The University of the Fraser Valley Cascades men’s basketball program will play host to one of the top teams in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), as the Boise State Broncos come to Abbotsford on Tuesday August 1.



The Cascades and Broncos will tip-off at 7pm at the UFV Athletic Centre in a contest that basketball fans in the area won’t want to miss.



“It’s a great opportunity for people to come in and see us take on an NCAA tournament team close to home, ” said Cascades head coach Joe Enevoldson. “We’re excited to see our guys compete in a highly intense environment early in the year, and it gives us a chance to see where we need to grow and get better for the season.”



Boise State finished second in the Mountain West Conference last season with a 24-10 record enroute to a No. 10 seed, and their second consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. This is the first time the Broncos have made back-to-back appearances at the tournament since 1993-94.



The Cascades finished last season with a 9-11 record in the Canada West regular season, before falling to the Brandon Bobcats in the opening round of the playoffs. With the Cascades returning the majority of last year’s squad, they will be looking to improve on that mark and make a deeper run in the postseason this year.



This will be the second consecutive year that the Cascades men’s basketball program has faced an NCAA Division 1 opponent in preseason, as they hosted the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels last August.



“Last year was a great environment, and playing another tournament team this year provides another entertaining, high-level basketball game for fans in Abbotsford to watch,” noted Enevoldson.



Tickets will be $10 per person and will become available the week before the game. Keep posted to gocascades.ca for updates.