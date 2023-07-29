UPDATE – AMBER ALERT CANCELLED – KIDS FOUND SAFE – Surrey RCMP Launch Tip Line, Dedicated Email – Amber Alert for 8-year old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton

Surrey – JULY 29 UPDATE – Surrey RCMP updated the file that the two children who were subjects of an AMBER Alert issued on July 19, 2023, have been located safely.

On July 29, 2023, at approximately 7:20 p.m., the two children were located safe and are in the process of being reunited with family.

“We recognize that many have been following this investigation closely since the AMBER Alert was issued,” says, Surrey RCMP Media Relations Officer, Corporal Vanessa Munn. “We sincerely appreciate the assistance from the public, media, community and policing partners, who all played an important role in helping to safely locate the children.”

JULY 21 STORY – Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has launched a tip line and dedicated email account to manage all tips related to the Amber Alert for 8-year old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton.

In addition to the children, Verity Bolton is believed to be travelling with her father Robert Bolton and her boyfriend Abraxas Glazov. Investigators have learned Robert Bolton was picked up by Verity Bolton and Abraxas Glazov, accompanied by the children, in Chilliwack on June 30. Surrey RCMP is releasing additional photos today, including photos of Robert Bolton and Abraxas Glazov. Please see attached images.

The investigation has also determined that Verity Bolton has access to a number of trailers. Surrey RCMP is releasing new images of the truck without its canopy towing a fifth-wheel on June 30 in Chilliwack. See attached image.

A timeline of events is as follows:

June 28 – Children left with Verity Bolton for planned vacation.

June 30 – Robert Bolton picked up in Chilliwack, BC. The truck was towing a fifth wheel trailer, see attached images.

July 7 – Verity, Aurora and Joshuah attended a gas station in Merritt, BC. The truck was towing the large travel trailer at this time. Link to July 20 afternoon release with photo of large travel trailer.

July 15 – Verity was in Kamloops, BC grocery shopping. The truck was pulling a horse trailer at the time. Link to release from morning of July 20.

July 18 – Surrey RCMP receive report that Aurora Bolton and Joshuah Bolton were not returned on

to their father on July 17 following a scheduled visit with their mother.

July 19 – Surrey RCMP issue Amber Alert

While investigators continue to exhaust all tips and information received, officers believe based on the investigation to date, that 8-year old Aurora Bolton and 10-year-old Joshuah Bolton are in the company of Verity Bolton, Robert Bolton, and Abraxas Glazov.

Frontline officers and investigators in General Investigation Units throughout the Southeast District as well as the Nelson Police Department have been assisting Surrey RCMP in following up on tips and sightings. Surrey RCMP is working closely with partner agencies including local search and rescue groups, the BC Conservation Officer Service who is assisting with ground searches and RCMP Air Services who is assisting with air searches.

