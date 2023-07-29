2023 Bball Nationals Canadian Club Basketball Championships at LEC – July 29 to August 1

Langley – Some of the top club basketball programs from across Canada are set to tip off over nine days as part of the 2023 BBall Nationals Canadian Club

Basketball championships.

Eight provinces and one territory will be represented at the event featuring 50 girls’ teams and 186 boys’ teams.

The entirety of the girls’ tournament will be played at Langley EventsCentre from July 29 to August 1, while during the boys’ event, LEC will be the primary facility with R.E. Mountain Secondary, Yorkson Creek Middle School and Walnut Grove Community Centre serving as secondary sites.

The boys’ tournament sees the U10 to U14 teams competing August 2 to 5 while the U15 to Open divisions take to the court August 3 to 6.

There will be 146 games in seven girls’ divisions — U12/13 to Varsity — and an additional 602 games in nine boys’ divisions ranging from U10 all the way to U18.

Girls Schedule

Boys Schedule

The girls event began in 2017 with 30 teams competing in three age groups (U13, U15 and U17) while the boys’ competition was launched in 2018 with 90 teams participating that inaugural year.

For tickets, please click here or the games can also be streamed via pay-per-view at tfsetv.ca.