Hope – Time to get floatin’.

Hope Lions Club presents the Hope Floats Festival on Kawkawa Lake, Saturday July 29.

Grab your floaty, paddle board, tubes, etc. and come on down to Kawkawa Lake on July 29th for an afternoon full of floating, contests, prizes, music, inflatable station, and of course the Hope Lions Club will be lake side where you can purchase popcorn, drinks, and more.

This is the 3rd year so the goal is to hit 300 people in the lake.

Follow the event page to stay up to date.