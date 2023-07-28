Fire Severely Damages 7 Unit Row Housing Complex on Lewis Avenue in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – Around 11:30 PM Thursday night (July 27) , Chilliwack Fire Department was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire located in the 45000 block of Lewis Ave.

It’s a row housing complex looking similar to a motel.

49 firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6, and on arrival, reported seeing heavy fire and black smoke venting from the rear of the complex. Occupants were at home at the time the fire started, and were able to evacuate their homes prior to the arrival of fire crews.

Quick actions of fire crews prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings, containing the fire to the building of origin, which suffered major fire damage.

One occupant was assessed by BCEHS for minor smoke inhalation and firefighters rescued one pet during their building searches. There were no firefighter injuries.

Several families have been displaced from their homes,and Facebook pages such as Chilliwack Beware Crime and Safety are trying to collect clothes and money for the residents

This fire is considered accidental and is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department fire investigators.