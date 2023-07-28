chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 27, 2023 – Interview: Randy Cootte, President CUPE 561, Clayton Robinson with the Chilliwack Jets AND Sports: Gavin Parks, in his inaugural role as guest sports anchor! (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 27, 2023 – Interview: Randy Cootte, President CUPE 561, Clayton Robinson with the Chilliwack Jets AND Sports: Gavin Parks, in his inaugural role as guest sports anchor!

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack this week:

• Tragically, 2 drownings – Cultus Lake & Vedder River.

• Transit strike ends.

• Harrison Ice Rink shuttered. AND

• PJHL Graduates to Junior A.

***Note from chillTV’s producers. We’d like to thank our guest anchor Steve Croner for stepping in to helm both abbyTV News of the Week, and chillTV News of the Week during a period where we were without our News Director, Don Lehn due to medical emergency. Steve, you were magnificent and we cannot thank you enough for your time and dedication, we truly appreciated it. We hope to see you back!

Interview: Randy Cootte, President CUPE 561

Interview: Clayton Robinson Chilliwack Jets

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports: Gavin Parks, in his inaugural role as guest sports anchor!

Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™