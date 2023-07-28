BREAKING – Handy Dart Full Service July 31 – Busses Back August 6 – Transit Free in August

Fraser Valley – BC Transit is notifying its riders in the Agassiz-Harrison, Central Fraser Valley, Chilliwack and Hope transit systems, and customers using the Fraser Valley Express, that service is resuming soon.

Service for handyDART resumes on July 31 and customers may begin booking immediately. Regular service for conventional transit riders resumes at the start of the operational day on August 6.

This comes after CUPE Local 561 and First Transit Canada Inc. ratified a new labour agreement on July 21.

BC Transit and its local government partners in the Fraser Valley are pleased to provide riders with free transit for handyDART customers from resumption of service on July 31 through to August 31.

Transit will also be free (excluding tickets and pass products) for riders on conventional transit from the resumption of service on August 6 through to August 31.

BC Transit and local government partners want to thank everyone for their patience during the service disruption and look forward to welcoming customers onboard again for free in the month of August.

For information on service in each community, please check the Rider’s Guide or visit the local system websites. We encourage customers to sign up to receive alerts for their specific transit system at bctransit.com/agassiz-harrison, bctransit.com/central-fraser-valley, bctransit.com/chilliwack and bctransit.com/hope. Customers in the region can also find real-time bus locations along routes and updated routes and schedules using the Transit App.