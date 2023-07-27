Skip to content

Streams Foundation – Farm BBQ For Everyone – Saturday August 5

Home
Community
Streams Foundation – Farm BBQ For Everyone – Saturday August 5

Chilliwack -Streams Foundation Chilliwack along with Neighborhood Small Grants NSG & Lighter Living NSG are holding a BBQ family event for the Family Day Long Weekend – Saturday August 5.

Free Community building family friendly event “Farm BBQ for everyone” 9050 Ford Road, Chilliwack (Off Chilliwack Central Road).

Highlights of the event:

Hamburgers: BBQ ( Beef, Chicken, Vegan & Halal meat options available to accommodate all dietary needs).
Local Fruits & vegetables.
Orchard tour.
Music.
Socialization opportunities.

You are encouraged to bring your own folding camping/lawn chair and carpool to attend the event, as parking is limited. Volunteers will be there at the entrance to assist.

If you have any questions please don’t hesitate to contact via email

streamsfoundationcanada@gmail.com
Or
778-772-2203 (text only).

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts