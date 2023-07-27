Sneak Peak for Chilliwack Cultural Centre – New Opportunities for Artistic Adventures This Fall

Chilliwack – Find your love for art this fall with The Chilliwack Cultural Centre’s fabulous new lineup of art classes! 2023 classes are now available for registration, and the selection is more diverse than ever. From fibre arts to painting and even creative writing, these fantastic classes are sure to inspire you and turn your fall into something extraordinary.

New this fall is Film Making Foundations, where students can take the first steps into exploring how movies are made, from script to screen. Young students can begin their adventures into acrylic painting with Youth Acrylics, or experience the joys of dancing with World Dance Styles for Youth. Needle Felted Bunny Workshop is the perfect opportunity for those wanting to learn the ins and outs of needle felting, and Sewing Machine Next Steps will further students sewing skills learned in Sewing Machine 101.

Returning classes such as The Writer’s Toolkit, Scriptwriting for Film and Say the Write Thing: Dialogue for Writers will guide students through the creative writing process. ToddleART continues to give parents and their toddlers the perfect art adventure with none of the clean up. Intro to Acrylics, Watercolour Beginnings and First Steps in Drawing are the perfect opportunity to begin creating foundations for drawing and painting skills, where Clay Date Night ignites the love of working with clay for students.

Check out these classes and many more!

These fantastic classes, and many more, are the perfect way to discover, or even rediscover, an artistic passion. Space in classes is limited, so do not miss your opportunity to fall back in love with art! Registration for all classes is now available! For more information or to register for a class, visit www.chilliwackculturalcentre.ca, call 604-391-SHOW(7469), or stop by The Centre Box Office (9201 Corbould Street, Chilliwack).