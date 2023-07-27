Filming in Kent – July 30 to August 1

Kent – While the Hollywood strike by writers and actors remains, Canadian Indie productions still hit the streets.

Bearded Girl Productions Inc. will be filming in the District of Kent from July 30, 2023, to August 1, 2023.

Filming at the Community Recreation & Cultural Centre (CRCC), Limbert Road, and Pathfinder Camp Resorts.

Filming Schedule*:

July 30: Prep day – 11:00 AM to 7:00 PM

July 31: Filming exterior and driving scenes at the CRCC, 5058 Limbert Road, and Pathfinder Camp Resorts – 7:00 AM to 10:00 PM

August 1: Wrap day – 7:00 AM to 11:00 AM

*schedules subject to change

BC Road Safe will be providing traffic control along the driving route between CRCC and 5058 Limbert Road.

Please refer to the Public Notice on our website for full details: https://www.kentbc.ca/…/filming-notice-july-30-2023.aspx