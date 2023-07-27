District of Kent – Schep Park CLOSED to the Public – July 31 to October 1

Kent – The District of Kent has posted that the Schep Park playground (7341 Elm Road) will be closed to the public from July 31st to October 1st, for resurfacing.

The resurfacing will include the installation of a new rubberized accessible play surface, to allow for children of all ages and abilities to access the park, and resemble the surface recently installed in Pioneer Park.

District of Kent thank everyone for their patience and look forward to seeing kids of all ages enjoying the new playground surface once it’s completed.