Chilliwack – Chilliwack FC is holding their Summer Soccer Camp from August 14 to 17.

All events are at Townshend Park in Chilliwack.

For the ages and registration:

U6-U7 (2017-2018 born) 9-10:15am – $65

U8-U10 (2014-2016 born) 9-11am – $90

U11-U14 (2010-2013 born) 9-12pm – $115



Open to all skill levels for a challenging and fun day of fundamental training and games.



To register go to www.chilliwackfc.com