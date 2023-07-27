Chiliwack Special Olympics – 2nd Annual Golf Classic – August 18 at Cultus Lake Golf Club

Chilliwack/Cultus Lake – Chilliwack Special Olympics present their 2nd Annual Golf Classic on August 18 at Cultus Lake Golf Club.

All proceeds raised benefit our local athletes and programs in Chilliwack



Limited spots available so register your foursome today.

The tournament will be played as Best Ball format, with a shotgun start commencing promptly at 8am. There will be plenty of on-course games and activities throughout the round, including your chance to win big with a hole-in-one.

Through the power of sport, Special Olympics BC opens hearts and minds toward people with intellectual disabilities and creates inclusive communities all across B.C. All funds raised will go towards providing our local athletes with the facilities, equipment, and opportunity to thrive within their respective sports

https://sobccommunity.crowdchange.ca/29420