Abbotsford School/ Tim Horton’s Smile Cookie Campaign Sets Record

Abbotsford – The Abbotsford School District announced the tremendous success of the Smile Cookie Campaign that took place this past spring. From May 1-7, 100% of the proceeds collected by purchasing a smile cookie at Tim Hortons locations across Abbotsford went directly to the Abbotsford School District’s “Back to School” event.

The campaign set a record for the community, raising an impressive $50,306.35 to support the school district’s event.

Every September can be a month of anxiety and stress for families as it presents the back-to-school season for children. The Abbotsford School District’s “Back to School” event is held annually to provide students and families who need extra support with a backpack full of essentials – school supplies, hygiene products and food hampers. Since its inception, over 20,000 students and their families have benefited from the event with generous support from several community stakeholders, including the Abbotsford Food Bank, The Salvation Army Centre of Hope, and Relate Church.

The Smile Cookie Campaign is an annual initiative organized by Tim Hortons, where the proceeds from every Smile Cookie sold at participating locations are donated to local charities and organizations. This year’s campaign in Abbotsford surpassed all expectations, mobilizing community members, customers, school district staff and students, and Tim Hortons staff to come together and make a significant impact for #AbbySchools.