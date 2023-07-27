 68 BC Organizations Receive Part of $300,000 In Development of New Anti-Racism Legislation – Including L.I.N.C. in Mission

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Racialized people can now share their perspectives in culturally safe spaces as 68 organizations across B.C. receive more than $300,000 to engage community members on the development of new anti-racism legislation.

“Too many people in B.C. experience systemic racism every day,” said Mable Elmore, Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Racism Initiatives. “Part of how we will become an anti-racist society is by centring the lived experiences of those who have been marginalized by the harms of racism when we try to address it. These grants will give front-line organizations the opportunity to amplify the voices of the communities that will be most affected by our new anti-racism legislation.”

Government is asking for input from members of racialized communities, as well as racialized people from faith-based and 2SLGTBQIA+ communities, to ensure upcoming anti-racism legislation will make a meaningful difference in people’s lives. Local community-led engagement sessions will be culturally appropriate, safe and responsive to the needs of each community.

“This grant will be a catalyst for positive change within the Black community,” said Brian Seremba of the BC Community Alliance. “It will help us create safe spaces for open dialogue, amplify Black voices and foster a more inclusive and equitable future for our community.”

More than 100 organizations from across B.C. applied for grants and 68 applications have been approved. The maximum grant amount is $5,000 and government has allocated $308,000 to be divided between the successful organizations. Engagements will run between July and the end of September 2023.

The grant recipient organizations provide anti-racism awareness and education, resilience training for those who have experienced racism, and social services and supports for newcomers, as well as promoting diversity through arts and culture.

In part, they include:

Langley Community Services Society, Langley

Long-term Inmates Now in the Community (L.I.N.C.), Mission

Hope Community Services, Hope