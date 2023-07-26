First Annual Chilliwack Rib Fest July 28 to 30 at Vedder Park (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – We know you can’t resist the smell of sizzling ribs on the grill, and neither can we.

That’s why Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival is bringing some of the best ribbers in the country to satisfy your carnivorous cravings. From Boss Hogs to Gator BBQ, Prairie Smoke N Spice to Smoke Dem Bones, the ribbers will leave you licking your fingers and asking for more.

Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festival are also bringing some of the best food trucks in town. From G’s Donairs to Rolled West Coast, Street Dogs to Twisted Potato Express, there’s something for everyone.

And the best part? The tickets are by donation, with partial proceeds going to the Chilliwack Rotary. So not only will you be satisfying your cravings, but you’ll also be contributing to a great cause!

Grab FREE tickets NOW: https://greatervanfoodtruckfest.com/…/chilliwack-ribfest/