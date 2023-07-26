Crimestoppers Mugshots – Two from Chilliwack on the Wanted List

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.
If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.
Name: BEGLEY, Jordyn
Age: 32
Height: 5’11” ft
Weight: 201lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue
Wanted: Assault
Warrant in effect: July 25, 2022
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C
Name: CUDNEY, Christopher
Age: 41
Height: 5’11” ft
Weight: 194lbs
Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green
Wanted: Assault
Warrant in effect: July 25, 2023
Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C