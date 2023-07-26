Crimestoppers Mugshots – Two from Chilliwack on the Wanted List

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

2023 CrimeStoppers Jordyn Begley

Name: BEGLEY, Jordyn

Age: 32

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 201lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Assault

Warrant in effect: July 25, 2022

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

2023 CrimeStoppers Christopher Cudney

Name: CUDNEY, Christopher

Age: 41

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 194lbs

Hair: Brown

Eyes: Green

Wanted: Assault

Warrant in effect: July 25, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C