Skip to content

Crimestoppers Mugshots – Two from Chilliwack on the Wanted List

Home
Crime
Crimestoppers Mugshots – Two from Chilliwack on the Wanted List

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – Crime Stoppers “MOST WANTED” is a weekly fan out service based on information provided by police investigators who need public assistance in making our communities safer by identifying individuals involved in committing crimes.

If you have any information regarding the individuals listed here, please contact Crime Stoppers anonymously. You could be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000 upon arrest and charge. You will never be asked your name or have to appear in court.

2023 CrimeStoppers Jordyn Begley

Name: BEGLEY, Jordyn

Age: 32

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 201lbs

Hair: Brown
Eyes: Blue

Wanted: Assault

Warrant in effect: July 25, 2022

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

2023 CrimeStoppers Christopher Cudney

Name: CUDNEY, Christopher

Age: 41

Height: 5’11” ft

Weight: 194lbs

Hair: Brown
Eyes: Green

Wanted: Assault

Warrant in effect: July 25, 2023

Parole Jurisdiction: Chilliwack, B.C

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts