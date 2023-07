Chilliwack – Time for the annual PeeWee AAA baseball championship Provincials including teams from around the Valley and Lower Mainland.

Hosted by Chilliwack Minor Baseball Association, this annual trip on the diamonds at Fairfield Park is always a great time.

Come cheer on the PeeWee AAA Cougars team, as they host Provincials right here in Chilliwack THIS WEEKEND July 27-30.

