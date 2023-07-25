The Irony – Today is World Drowning Prevention Day

Fraser Valley – On the heels of two drownings over the weekend, one in Cultus Lake and one on the Vedder River ….. the irony is not lost ….

Adrian Dix, Minister of Health, has issued the following statement in recognition of World Drowning Prevention Day, July 25, 2023:

“Today, on World Drowning Prevention Day, I would like to remind everyone to take extra measures to stay safe in and around water.

“Sadly, about 500 Canadians drown in preventable water-related incidents every year, and drowning is the most common cause of unintentional death among children aged one to four. Almost half of all child drownings in Canada occur in backyard swimming pools; however, children can drown in as little as 2.5 centimetres of water in a matter of seconds. Drowning is fast, silent and devastating, but we can all take steps to prevent it.

“As a province with ample water resources, from beaches and swimming pools to rivers and waterfalls, drowning is a very real concern to our communities. It’s important to always be aware of your abilities and surroundings, plan accordingly, avoid alcohol and ensure you always wear a working personal flotation device whenever you are on a water adventure.

“I urge people to take action to prevent drownings and support those who are affected by drowning incidents. By promoting safe swimming habits such as signing your kids or yourself up for swimming lessons, learning water safety and rescue skills, keeping young children within arm’s reach at all times, and learning life-saving skills, such as CPR and first aid, we can do our part in reducing the number of drowning incidents.

“I encourage everyone to take the time to review the Lifesaving Society of B.C. and Yukon’s resources on how to be water smart and enjoy water activities safely.”

To learn about water safety, training and education, visit: https://www.lifesaving.bc.ca/

To learn about World Drowning Prevention Day, visit: https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-drowning-prevention-day/2023