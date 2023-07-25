Province to Make Hay While The Sun Shines (OK, Bad Pun) BUT Farmers Will Benefit

Fraser Valley/Victoria – The Ministry of Agriculture and Food is working with partners to support B.C. farmers and ranchers who are facing challenges due to the current shortage of hay and feed across Western Canada.

“We are in daily communication with producers impacted by drought, and the main issue we are hearing right now is that some are already having to use their fall and winter feed,” said Pam Alexis, Minister of Agriculture and Food. “We are listening to what farmers and ranchers need most, and in collaboration with BC Cattlemen’s and other partners, we are taking action to help producers on the ground find all available sources of hay for their animals.”

To help farmers and producers get hay and feed, the ministry is funding a new Access to Feed program that will be delivered in partnership with the BC Cattlemen’s Association (BCCA). Through this program, the BCCA will match sellers of hay and feed domestically across Canada and internationally with farmers and producers.

“The agriculture sector is being challenged by this year’s severe drought, which is causing producers to make very difficult decisions,” said Kevin Boon, rancher and general manager, BC Cattlemen’s Association. “For the livestock sector, our biggest concerns are the lack of feed and the welfare of our animals. This is why we’re working together with government on programs that make sense for farmers and ranchers so they can get access to what meets their individual needs and then be able to make the right decisions for the management of their operations. These programs have the opportunity to make a difference for B.C.’s agricultural producers now and in the future.”

Many farmers and ranchers have specific needs when it comes to the type of feed their animals require. The BCCA will collaborate with industry partners and local producers to get the right type of feed to those in need as quickly as possible. Information about sources of feed will be made readily available and BCCA will help to co-ordinate and support feed requests from the other livestock sectors and smaller producers.

The Province is providing $150,000 to the BC Cattlemen’s Association to support the Access to Feed program.

BCCA is engaging with the BC Grain Producers, BC Dairy Association, BC Forage Council and the BC Horse Council to search out feed domestically and internationally.

To be eligible for all AgriStability programming, producers must have declared farm income for tax purposes and have an income decline over the past year.

For more information about the Access to Feed program and other supports offered by the BC Cattlemen’s Association, visit: https://www.cattlemen.bc.ca/