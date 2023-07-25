JULY 25 UPDATE Hunter Hill Wildfire – Rain and Cooler Temperatures Helping Firefighters

Mission – JULY 25 UPDATE – Crews have made significant progress on the Hunter Hill fire.

The fire is estimated at 2.5 hectares, and cooler temperatures and rain have aided firefighting efforts.

Updates will be provided if there are any significant changes on the Alertable App or https://mission.ca/hunter-hill-fi

Size: Estimated at 2.5 hectares

Location: 0.5 km northeast of Cannel Lake, 14 km north of Mission

Status: Out of control

Resources:

– BC Wildfire Service is assisting the Mission Fire Department

– 1 Single Resource

– 10-person Unit Crew

– Two Type 2 four-person crews

– A total of 19 personnel

– Mission Fire Rescue has 4 staffed apparatus on scene and one incident commander.

Details:

– Currently, there is no immediate danger to property or structures

– Firefighters are working on establishing a 50′ containment line

– Assessing and falling dangerous trees throughout the fire area

– Cooler temperatures and rain are aiding in firefighting efforts

– This page will only be updated if there are any significant changes in suppression efforts

– Follow BC Wildfire Service for more information

– Download Alertable to receive emergency notifications right to your mobile device