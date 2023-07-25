Skip to content

DFO Shuts Down Parts of Chilliwack/Vedder River (Near Vedder Bridge)To Protect Migrating Sockeye

Chilliwack – Parts of the Chilliwack and Vedder River system are now off limits to catching salmon until September 30. The DFO Department of Fisheries and Oceans, put out the notice on Monday July 24.

This is a grid 200 metres on either side of the Vedder Bridge, which will not make local anglers happy.

“Due to current concerns around the impacts of observed non-compliance activities in portions of the Chilliwack/Vedder River, the Department is implementing the following boundary change to offer protection to co-migrating sockeye salmon.

Waters: Chilliwack River from the orange triangular boundary signs approximately 200 meters above Vedder Crossing bridge down to the cable car crossing approximately 200 meters bellow the Vedder Crossing bridge.”

The entire posting from DFO is here.

2023 DFO Salmon Closure Vedder River
Vedder Bridge/Vedder River/FVN/2021

