Abbotsford Film Festival at the Reach Gallery – August 25 and 26

Abbotsford – Presented in partnership with The Reach, the 4th edition of the Abbotsford Film Festival (AFF) will feature screenings, documentaries, Q & A’s, live music and more over the course of two nights at The Reach Gallery Museum.

The Abbotsford Film Festival is run by the non-profit Chilliwack Film Society and is a members only event. Membership is $1 and can be purchased alongside tickets.

A celebration of the arts, innovation, and creativity in our community, come support and experience a diverse range of stories from the Fraser Valley and beyond.

Friday August 25th

The opening night sees the screening of our short films from across the world. This curated block, titled “Pushing Boundaries”, is a bizarre and twisted collection of short films exploring people doing whatever it takes to achieve excellence.

Following this is the world premiere of feature documentary “A Pulling Thread”, a documentary about an artist’s quest for answers after the RCMP in British Columbia shot her brother dead.

They end the night with a live DJ set. Craft beer and food truck available throughout.

Saturday August 26th

The closing night showcases all of the 48 hour films made as part of the 48 Hour Film Competition, which runs August 11-13th.

Following the screenings will be awards and over $2500 in prizes. The audience will be able to vote for their favorite, which will receive the “Audience Choice Award” and $500.

Following this is live music outside with Semi Athletic and Daniel Sparrow with the Visions.

Craft beer and food truck available throughout.

Festival Itinerary:

Friday August 25th

6pm – Doors Open

6.30pm – Short Films

7.45pm – Feature Documentary

– LIVE MUSIC –

9pm – DJ set from Grey Lodge recording artist “House of the Future”

Saturday August 27th

6pm – Doors Open

6.30pm – 48 Hour Film Screenings (Block 1)

7.30pm – 48 Hour Film Screenings (Block 2)

8pm – Awards (including voted for Audience Choice Award)

– LIVE MUSIC –

8.30pm – Semi Athletic

9pm – Daniel Sparrow with the Visions

Craft beer, wine and refreshments will be available both nights with food trucks available during intermissions.

The festival is only possible due to our sponsors:

The Reach, Tourism Abbotsford, University of Fraser Valley, Field House, Ravens Brewing, Zone Pictures + Grey Lodge.

