UPDATE on Phony Bomb Threat at Abbotsford Courthouse

Abbotsford – Abbotsford Police reported that just after 9 AM Monday July 24, Abbotsford Police received a report from a male caller, reporting two bombs at the Abbotsford Law Courts located at 32375 Veterans Way.

The caller did not identify themselves or elaborate on the initial threats made to the police.

A multifaceted investigation was immediately initiated, with members responding to the scene and simultaneously investigating the validity along with any further report details.

AbbyPD patrol officers evacuated the Abbotsford Law Courts and two neighbouring businesses, taking every precaution to ensure the public’s safety until the threat is mitigated or proven to be non-credible.

Veterans Way and sections of Trethewey St. between George Ferguson Way and Simon Ave were closed off as AbbyPD patrol officers, with the assistance of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service (IPDS), cleared the building and surrounding area.

At 11:36 A.M., police deemed the threat non-credible after completing their search, resulting in no suspicious findings or observations.

The identity of the caller remains unknown to police currently. Staff and the public were allowed to return to the area to resume business.

UPDATE – As a procedure, the Chilliwack Law Court was shut down for about an hour for a routine precautionary check. Nothing was found.

AbbyPD File: 2023-34508