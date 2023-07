Mission – The Hunter Hill fire started on Saturday and BC Wildfire Service says this was human caused.

Crews and the change in the weather have suppressed the growth.

Monday morning from the City of Mission social media: Hunter Hill Fire Update: Crews are clearing for the night and will return in the morning to continue operations. With the cooling evening temperatures, the fire is not expected to gain in appreciable size over night. The fire is currently approximately 3 hectares.

Wildfire Hunter Hill Mission July 2023