Chilliwack -(with files from Chilliwack Scanner) – Chilliwack Fire now working on a fire in a two story 60x40ft. wood frame residential structure with heavy smoke and flames showing from rear side.

This is Young Road and Riverside Drive and the call came in before 11 AM Monday morning.

Crews are working on transitional attack.

RCMP to respond for traffic control from both directions.

From Kelsey Brown at Chilliwack Scanner: