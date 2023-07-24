Chehalis River Wildfire From June Has Flared Up Again – “Out of Control”

Chehalis River – Back on June 3, the Chehalis River wildfire erupted. BC Wildfire Service called it human caused.

On June 16, it was listed as “being held”.

However drought conditions have worsened and there is plenty of fuel for the fire.

On Monday, BC Wildfire service called it “Out of Control” as it has flared up again.

This is east of the Chehalis River, 1.3 km north of Chehalis Lake.

As of July 24, it has burned 767.2 Hectares.

This fire experienced some growth overnight (Sunday to Monday) but is not burning towards any values. Crews continue to work the perimeter to extinguish hot spots and complete mop up activities. Smoke may be visible from Harrison Hot Spring and Agassiz.