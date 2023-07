Mission – Every year in July the Fraser Youth Society hosts the annual Fraser Valley Pride Celebration.

The 11th anniversary of Pride in the Fraser Valley will be at Fraser River Heritage Park in Mission on July 29.

Live Entertainment included drag performances and local queer talent, food trucks, beverage garden, vendor booths, and more, will be on site.

This is a free event for all ages.

Website information is here.

All the proceeds from FV Pride support the Fraser Valley Youth Society.