110,000 Attended Surrey Fusion Festival 2023

Surrey – Surrey Fusion Festival–Western Canada’s largest multicultural food and culture festival–returned to Holland Park last weekend with the highest attendance in 16 years of 110,000 people. Performers included DJ Shub, Gurnam Bhullar, JESSIA, Ikky, Wesli and Don Amero. The theme “Dance Around the World” was on display at 50 food and art pavilions, where organizers showcased how people come together to celebrate and build bridges between cultures.

“With this year’s attendance the highest to date, we are very proud that Surrey Fusion Festival continues to grow.” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “I extend my heartfelt gratitude to all the dedicated volunteers, passionate pavilion organizers, and enthusiastic attendees who made this festival truly exceptional. I would also like to express our sincere appreciation to our presenting sponsor, Coast Capital, for their unwavering support throughout the past 16 years.”

Surrey Fusion Festival began on Saturday with the Parade of Culture, which showcased all pavilion organizers as they marched from the SFU Celebration Stage to the Concord Pacific World Music Stage. The two-day festival featured over 200 live performances on nine stages, dance battles, an Indigenous Village, a sensory friendly space, and a kid’s zone. The Bell Cultural Cooking Arena featured a youth cooking showdown on Saturday, where competitors battled to be Surrey’s top youth chef.

Additional activities included interactive dance lessons on the ConnectFM Cultural Dance stage, an Indigenous marketplace, and amusement rides where attendees could enjoy the view of the festival from a Ferris Wheel. As the largest Surrey Fusion Festival to date, attendees had the opportunity to taste food from around the world at 50 cultural food pavilions.

Attendees are invited to provide their feedback on the event and help shape future events via an online survey for a chance to win a $250 gift card to Guildford Town Centre. Take the survey at surreyfusionfestival.ca.