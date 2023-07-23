Mission Fire and BC Wildfire Attend an Active Wildfire Near Cannell Lake

Mssion -Mission Fire and BC Wildfire have been attending a wildfire in the Cannell Lake area that was reported Saturday night, July 22, at approximately 7:30PM.

Mission’s Emergency Operations Centre has been activated and all available resources are monitoring the situation.

“I want to thank the quick action of our crews and the collaboration between multiple agencies to fight this fire,” said EOC Director Ian Glasgow. “Mission Fire, BC Wildfire, City of Mission Forestry, and other agencies have been working hard to manage the situation. We’re asking the public to avoid the area to give the crews the space they need to bring in fire apparatus.”

Neighbouring communities are not at risk at this time.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

