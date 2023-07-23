Skip to content

Chilliwack Fire Responding to Balcony Fire – Brett and Edwards

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Fire responding to a balcony on fire – Edwards Street and Brett Avenue. (Not far from CGH) The calls came in around 2:50PM Sunday afternoon.

More to come.

Chilliwack – CGH , Brettt and Edwards – Google Maps – July 23/2023

