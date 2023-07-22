Skip to content

Saturday UPDATE July 22 – Search for Drowning Victim in Cultus Lake

Cultus Lake – JULY 22 UPDATE from Cultus Lake Community Association – RCMP dive team is currently on the lake. The search continues for a 21 year old male who drowned on Thursday afternoon in Cultus Lake near Main Beach. Please avoid the search area if you are on the water.

RCMP DIVE TEAM Cultus July 2023/Facebook/Cultus Lake Community Association

ORIGINAL STORY JULY 20 – Social media lit up on Wednesday evening after a 21 year old man went under the water at Cultus Lake Main Beach.

There were reports that he and two women were on a floaty. Allegedly they were drinking but that has not been confirmed. Other reports say the victim did not know how to swim.

Chilliwak Search and Rescue attended the scene and the search continued on Thursday.

2023 Chilliwack Scanner Cultus Drowning July 19

Lorne Oss

