UPDATE – Concerts In The Park Returns to Chilliwack’s Central Community Park – Saturday July 22 (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Back in March of this year, the Summer Concerts in the Park Series received $6000 to cover costs including power and washroom facilities for four shows in July. The concerts return Saturday July 22 from 11 AM to 8PM.

Live music will be on the Elements Casino Concert Stage along with Food trucks and the Market in Central Park. It’s not the old “Party in the Park” but it DOES MEAN plenty of great live local talent on stage.

THE MUSIC brought to you by Elements Casino Chilliwack

11AM- 8PM

A FREE family fun filled event featuring:

An outdoor market in the grass & Food Trucks!

The Envision Kids Zone PACKED FULL of great fun!

Face Painting / Balloon Magic / Little Moore Characters / SPCA / Home Depot Craft Area

The Elements Entertainment Stage featuring 4 local bands…

Calvin Rempel / Full Monkee / Appaloosa / Stiletto

The STAR 98.3 Cash Vault will be on location!

Full Monkee

