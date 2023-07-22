2023 Agassiz Harrison Lions Annual Car Show – Sunday July 23 (VIDEO)

Agassiz – The summer car show season continues on Sunday July 23.

The annual Agassiz Harrison Lions Car Show will take over Pioneer Avenue.

Cars, Motorcycles, First Responders, Live Music and a BBQ.

It’s all there.

Details in the poster below.

This is last year’s event footage. $15 car entry, first 100 get a dash plaque. Registration starts at 8:00am Show at 9:00am until 2:00pm. For more information or contact info see links below

https://m.facebook.com/story.php?stor…

https://e-clubhouse.org/sites/agassiz…

https://www.facebook.com/AgassizHarri…

Support your local Lions Club