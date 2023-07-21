SAR, EHS Crews Working Drowning – Vedder Trail Near Peach

Chilliwack (with files from Chilliwack Scanner) – Just after 3PM on Friday July 21, there were reports that (via Chilliwack Scanner) Chilliwack Engine 1, Engine 4, respond emergency medical aid, drowning – Vedder Mountain Rd. at the Rotary Trail.
15:30 PDT UPDATE: CPR in progress, crews unable to access patient on south side of Vedder River.
SAR and a BCEHS helicopter have been paged out.
FVN has learned that the person is out of the water at the Vedder Trail near Peach , where the water level appears low ( yet still dangerous). Other on line comments say a dog went into the river and was saved while others were tubing in the river.
More to come.