chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 20, 2023 – Interviews: Chief Derek Epp, Tzeachten First Nation, Gavin Parks, Football Camp Coordinator(VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 20, 2023 – Interviews: Chief Derek Epp, Tzeachten First Nation, Gavin Parks, Football Camp Coordinator.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack this week:

• Transit Strike Ends!

• Deadly cougar attack in Cultus Provincial Park

• Hollywood strike affects local productions. AND…

• New football camp for charity, led by a 16 year old! . PLUS…

Interview: Chief Derek Epp, Tzeachten First Nation

Interview: Gavin Parks, Football Camp Coordinator

News Director: Don Lehn

Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

