chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 20, 2023 – Interviews: Chief Derek Epp, Tzeachten First Nation, Gavin Parks, Football Camp Coordinator(VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: July 20, 2023 – Interviews: Chief Derek Epp, Tzeachten First Nation, Gavin Parks, Football Camp Coordinator.
Headline News most affecting Chilliwack this week:
• Transit Strike Ends!
• Deadly cougar attack in Cultus Provincial Park
• Hollywood strike affects local productions. AND…
• New football camp for charity, led by a 16 year old! . PLUS…
Interview: Chief Derek Epp, Tzeachten First Nation
Interview: Gavin Parks, Football Camp Coordinator
