Chilliwack Firefighters Charity Event -Speedwash Chilliwack – Saturday July 22

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Firefighters Charity Event is at Speedwash Chilliwack, 8900 Young Road on Saturday July 22.
Wash Your Car for a Cause!
Partial proceeds from every wash will go to the Chilliwack Firefighters Charitable Society.
Support a meaningful cause while getting your car squeaky clean. A portion of each car wash purchase will be donated to the Chilliwack Firefighters Charitable Society, helping them continue their community support efforts. Plus grab a hot dog and drink without even stepping out of your car.
Special Thank You to Community Partners:
@StreamsFoundationCanada
@ChilliwackChamber