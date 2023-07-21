Chilliwack Firefighters Charity Event -Speedwash Chilliwack – Saturday July 22

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Firefighters Charity Event is at Speedwash Chilliwack, 8900 Young Road on Saturday July 22.

Wash Your Car for a Cause!

Partial proceeds from every wash will go to the Chilliwack Firefighters Charitable Society.

Support a meaningful cause while getting your car squeaky clean. A portion of each car wash purchase will be donated to the Chilliwack Firefighters Charitable Society, helping them continue their community support efforts. Plus grab a hot dog and drink without even stepping out of your car.

Special Thank You to Community Partners:

@StreamsFoundationCanada

@ChilliwackChamber

