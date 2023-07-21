Agassiz Speedway Needs Trophy Vehicles and Their Drivers For On Track Presentations

Agassiz – Do you have a Collector Car or Specialty Vehicle and would like to be a Trophy Vehicle?
Agassiz Speedway are looking for a Trophy Vehicle for upcoming races.
Saturday, July 22
Saturday, July 29
Here is what you need to know:
– Have a vehicle that can transport one or two trophy gals and trophies for presentations. Vehicle may be trailered into the Pits if required.
– Be available from 5pm to at least 11pm on a race night.
– You will receive one complimentary entry to the Pits on the race night.
– Complete the online waiver to enter into the pits.
– Have your vehicles photo taken throughout the evening which may be used in promotional materials and on the Facebook pages.
– Conform to Agassiz Speedways Track rules including the clothing rule whereas, no open-toed shoes, short shorts or tank tops are allowed.
– Be part of a fun evening and have a great time.
If you want to be part of Agassiz’s Trophy presentations, please reach out to secretaryagassiz@gmail.com.