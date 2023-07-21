Agassiz Speedway Needs Trophy Vehicles and Their Drivers For On Track Presentations

Agassiz – Do you have a Collector Car or Specialty Vehicle and would like to be a Trophy Vehicle?

Agassiz Speedway are looking for a Trophy Vehicle for upcoming races.

Saturday, July 22

Saturday, July 29

Here is what you need to know:

– Have a vehicle that can transport one or two trophy gals and trophies for presentations. Vehicle may be trailered into the Pits if required.

– Be available from 5pm to at least 11pm on a race night.

– You will receive one complimentary entry to the Pits on the race night.

– Complete the online waiver to enter into the pits.

– Have your vehicles photo taken throughout the evening which may be used in promotional materials and on the Facebook pages.

– Conform to Agassiz Speedways Track rules including the clothing rule whereas, no open-toed shoes, short shorts or tank tops are allowed.

– Be part of a fun evening and have a great time.

If you want to be part of Agassiz’s Trophy presentations, please reach out to secretaryagassiz@gmail.com.