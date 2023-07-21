5PM UPDATE – Abbotsford – RE-OPENED- Sumas Way from Lonzo Road to Marshall Road

Abbotsford – 5PM Friday from Drive BC – UPDATE – #BCHwy11 Northbound is now OPEN Southbound remains closed with hydro lines down, just north of #BCHwy1, at Marshall Road in #AbbotsfordBC. Expect delays and congestion in the area.

⛔ UPDATE – #BCHwy11 Northbound is now OPEN Southbound remains closed with hydro lines down, just north of #BCHwy1, at Marshall Road in #AbbotsfordBC. Expect delays and congestion in the area. #Chilliwack #YCW



ℹ️ More info: https://t.co/ZHPHKmMPoQ pic.twitter.com/KlYnyDFLrP — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 21, 2023

9 AM Friday – Sumas Way from Lonzo Road to Marshall Road is closed in both directions due to low hanging wires.

This is an all day closure and will be updated periodically throughout the day.

Crews are on scene.

From abbyPD:

On July 21st, 2023, at 8:30 AM, AbbyPD Patrol officers were called to the intersection of Marshall Rd and Sumas Way for a report of a semi-trailer transporting an extra wide load colliding with a hydro pole.

Upon attendance, members closed the intersection as the damage caused by the collision resulted in active low-hanging wires across the roadway, presenting a hazard to motorists.

Officers on scene found impairment not to be a factor, and speeds at the collision were low.

Commercial Vehicle Safety and Enforcement (CVSE) officers are on the scene and conducting a full inspection to determine the exact cause.

Closures are estimated to be in place for the rest of the day as BC Hydro and City of Abbotsford crews repair the damage and render the area safe to traverse.

Semi-Truck collides with hydro pole at Sumas Way and Marshall Rd Abbotsford/abbyPD

⚠️#BCHwy11 – southbound vehicle incident at Marshall Road in #Abbotsford has closed the southbound lanes due to hydro lines down.@bchydro is on site.



If possible, would be best to avoid the intersection, in either direction, and use an alternate route.#ConeZoneBC🦺 pic.twitter.com/nrHDXKNZjx — DriveBC (@DriveBC) July 21, 2023