2023 Hope Art Crawl – August 11 to 13 MAP

Hope – Hope’s second annual Art Crawl is happening August 12 and 13.

All locations will be open to the public on the Sat and Sun from 10 am till 4 pm. 40 artists in 18 locations in Hope, Silver Creek, Kawkawa Lake and Ruby Creek Art Gallery on Hwy 7, will be showcasing and selling their art.

Art lovers are invited to meet the artists behind the art, and celebrate Hope’s creativity. Locations include homes, gardens, porches, art galleries, a brewery and businesses that sell handmade local art.

FREE maps will be available at: Hope Visitor’s Information Centre, local Hope businesses, some community centres and libraries throughout the lower mainland and Fraser Valley, and shared via social media.

You can also go to the Hope Art Crawl Facebook page.

2023 Hope Art Crawl/Sabine Keil

Hope Art Crawl – FVN 2022